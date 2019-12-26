iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $159.78

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $159.78 and last traded at $159.78, with a volume of 144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.34.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.9348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

