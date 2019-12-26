iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.87

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.87 and last traded at $53.84, with a volume of 11309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.64.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.87.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOO. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000.

About iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

