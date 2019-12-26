iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:IGBH)

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0522 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $25.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42.

