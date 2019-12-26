iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.77 and last traded at $59.88, 482 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $59.94.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,140 shares during the last quarter.

