iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.58

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.58 and last traded at $96.58, with a volume of 190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.19.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.25 and its 200-day moving average is $88.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.2549 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 117.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,158,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,423,000 after purchasing an additional 627,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWY)

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

