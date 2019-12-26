iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0612 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of BYLD stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.