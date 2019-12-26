Ishrs Edg Msci Mn Vl Usa Inx Unt Etf (TSE:XMU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Ishrs Edg Msci Mn Vl Usa Inx Unt Etf (TSE:XMU) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$58.56 and last traded at C$58.51, approximately 1,704 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 6,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.47.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$57.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.88.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Ishrs Edg Msci Mn Vl Usa Inx Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishrs Edg Msci Mn Vl Usa Inx Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.