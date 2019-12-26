IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IZEA Worldwide an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,097,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IZEA Worldwide stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36. IZEA Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.66.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. Equities research analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

