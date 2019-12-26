Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) Receives $10.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JAG shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Williams Financial Group cut shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

JAG stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $8.40. 83,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,919. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Jagged Peak Energy has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $11.39.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $150.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.37 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Jagged Peak Energy’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 442,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert William Howard sold 140,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $1,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,010,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,575,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,000 shares of company stock worth $3,315,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,155 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 75,433 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 22.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 214.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 34,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

