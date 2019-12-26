James Parsons Acquires 727,273 Shares of Regency Mines Plc (LON:RGM) Stock

Regency Mines Plc (LON:RGM) insider James Parsons bought 727,273 shares of Regency Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £21,818.19 ($28,700.59).

RGM stock opened at GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.09 million and a PE ratio of -7.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.09. Regency Mines Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

Regency Mines (LON:RGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported GBX (0.26) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

About Regency Mines

Regency Mines Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and oil and gas exploration. The company holds interests 20% in the Rosa metallurgical coal mine in Blount County, Alabama; 50% interests in the license EL1390 consisting of nickel-cobalt covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 100% interests in the license area 2014/01 comprising niobium and tantalum covering an area of 555 square kilometers in Narsarsuaq in Southern Greenland.

