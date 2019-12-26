Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Up 0%

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) shares traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.72 and last traded at $49.72, 667 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 200,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $152,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $222,000.

