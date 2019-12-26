Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Japan Tobacco Inc (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.85 and last traded at $22.85, 5,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 13,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JAPAF)

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed food in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food business. It offers tobacco products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands.

