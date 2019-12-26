Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,600 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DGE. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,423.33 ($45.03).

Get Diageo alerts:

DGE opened at GBX 3,220 ($42.36) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,123.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,288.82. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,688.50 ($35.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 271 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). Insiders have purchased 542 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,749 in the last three months.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.