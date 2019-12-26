John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.35 (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3468 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of JHMD stock opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.27. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $30.19.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.