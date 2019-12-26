John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.52 (NYSEARCA:JHMF)

John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5206 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF stock opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.72. John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

