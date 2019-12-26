John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.40 (NYSEARCA:JHML)

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3978 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $41.18 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.69.

