John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Trading Down 1%

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) traded down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.15 and last traded at $41.16, 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 53,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.56.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

