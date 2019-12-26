John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) Announces $0.49 Semi-annual Dividend

John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4913 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMU opened at $33.69 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.26.

