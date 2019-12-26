Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Trading Up 6.9%

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) was up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $8.94, approximately 658,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 284,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

JNCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $305.05 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 3.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $119.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.97 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a return on equity of 64.54% and a net margin of 46.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $528,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 122,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 46,608 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 595.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

