JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) rose 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.47 and last traded at $25.46, approximately 2,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,990,000.

