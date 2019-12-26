Jumbo Interactive Ltd (ASX:JIN) Insider Sharon Christensen Purchases 1,050 Shares

Jumbo Interactive Ltd (ASX:JIN) insider Sharon Christensen bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$14.38 ($10.20) per share, with a total value of A$15,097.95 ($10,707.77).

Shares of ASX JIN opened at A$14.73 ($10.45) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$20.63. Jumbo Interactive Ltd has a 52-week low of A$6.51 ($4.62) and a 52-week high of A$27.92 ($19.80). The firm has a market cap of $919.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66.

Jumbo Interactive Company Profile

Jumbo Interactive Limited engages in the retail of lottery tickets through Internet and mobile devices primarily in Australia and Fiji. It operates through two segments, Internet Lotteries Australia and Other. The company is involved in the sale of official government and charity lotteries through digital platforms; and online sale of payroll software system.

