Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. Juniper Networks reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $29.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities set a $25.00 price target on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $24.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $28.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Bikash Koley sold 32,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $793,139.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,791 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at $50,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 20.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Juniper Networks by 46.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

