JZ Capital Partners (LON:JZCP) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $331.15

JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $331.15 and traded as low as $310.50. JZ Capital Partners shares last traded at $305.00, with a volume of 270 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 329.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 428.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.99, a current ratio of 23.92 and a quick ratio of 22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69.

About JZ Capital Partners (LON:JZCP)

JZ Capital Partners Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide an overall total return consisting of dividend yield plus stock appreciation. The Company invests in the United States and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the United States.

