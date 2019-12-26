KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

KCDMY opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.33.

KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swimming diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, baby lotion and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, and paper towels for home; and feminine pads, panty protectors, tampons, and intimate wipes for women.

