Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) has trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Kinder Morgan earned a news impact score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the pipeline company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Kinder Morgan’s analysis:

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.05.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fayez Sarofim bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $4,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,373,127 shares in the company, valued at $590,399,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,079,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

