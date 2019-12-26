Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.76 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will report sales of $75.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.85 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $86.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $316.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.50 million to $328.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $304.14 million, with estimates ranging from $289.07 million to $329.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $74.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.16 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

KRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $16.00 target price on Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Compass Point cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Shares of KRG stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,475. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.85. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.50%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,110 shares in the company, valued at $490,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,861,000 after buying an additional 66,777 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,332,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,552,000 after purchasing an additional 164,389 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,475,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,450,000 after purchasing an additional 580,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,030,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,721,000 after purchasing an additional 182,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 297,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

