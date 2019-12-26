KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for KITOV PHARMA LT/S’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KITOV PHARMA LT/S will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KITOV PHARMA LT/S.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KITOV PHARMA LT/S stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of KITOV PHARMA LT/S worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KTOV stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. KITOV PHARMA LT/S has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.92.

KITOV PHARMA LT/S Company Profile

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

