Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives $53.81 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.81.

KSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,133,000 after acquiring an additional 88,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,977,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,520,000 after purchasing an additional 949,985 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,495,000 after purchasing an additional 808,197 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 582.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,865,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Kohl’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,788,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,454,000 after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KSS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 91,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,090. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $75.91. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.86%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.