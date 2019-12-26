Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €64.69 ($75.22).

Shares of KRN stock opened at €68.35 ($79.48) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €63.87 and its 200-day moving average price is €58.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55. Krones has a twelve month low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a twelve month high of €88.85 ($103.31).

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

