Kuka (ETR:KU2) Shares Down 0.3%

Kuka Ag (ETR:KU2) fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €36.00 ($41.86) and last traded at €36.15 ($42.03), 5,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 8,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.25 ($42.15).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €38.85 and its 200 day moving average price is €41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.50.

Kuka Company Profile (ETR:KU2)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates in Automotive, Industries, Consumer Goods & Logistic Automation, and Operating/Manufacturing/Purchase segments. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial and service robots, as well as robot controllers and software.

