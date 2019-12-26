La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock Price Up 5.9%

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s stock price rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.28, approximately 1,106,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 879,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LJPC. BidaskClub cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.82.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.11% and a negative net margin of 683.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

