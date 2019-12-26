LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $6.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given LiqTech International an industry rank of 216 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of LiqTech International stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,904. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $105.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.01.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LiqTech International will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

