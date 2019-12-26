Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,129,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,341% from the previous session’s volume of 87,242 shares.The stock last traded at $3.52 and had previously closed at $3.13.

LQDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Liquidia Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $82.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.20). Analysts anticipate that Liquidia Technologies Inc will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 953,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 27,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 137.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 482,139 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 658,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 462,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 129,482 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

