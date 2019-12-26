LoyalCoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.64 Million (LYL)

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. LoyalCoin has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $57.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LoyalCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including $5.60, $10.39, $24.68 and $18.94. In the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LoyalCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00183265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.01191814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00119192 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LoyalCoin Coin Profile

LoyalCoin launched on October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. The official website for LoyalCoin is loyalcoin.io. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $13.77, $33.94, $24.68, $32.15, $24.43, $7.50, $51.55, $10.39, $5.60, $20.33 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoyalCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LoyalCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LoyalCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.