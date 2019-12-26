Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.79

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.79 and last traded at $79.40, with a volume of 172396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $75.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.76.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average of $59.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.16 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $676,170.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,331.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 46,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,285,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,102 shares of company stock worth $12,090,561 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 59.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 18,566 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

