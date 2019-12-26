Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Receiving Extremely Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) have been trending extremely negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Manchester United earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Manchester United’s score:

A number of analysts have recently commented on MANU shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Manchester United and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th.

NYSE MANU opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28, a PEG ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.72. Manchester United has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $166.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.50 million. Manchester United had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 2.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Manchester United’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

