Manna (MANNA) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 31.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Manna coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. Manna has a total market capitalization of $162,148.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Manna has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002338 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000350 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,102.89 or 0.96608073 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,585,593 coins and its circulating supply is 567,315,129 coins. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency.

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

