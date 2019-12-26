Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $147.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Marriott International traded as high as $152.36 and last traded at $152.02, with a volume of 53634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.24.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $2,978,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,262 shares of company stock worth $17,192,942. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Marriott International by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 618.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 23,757 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,554,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Marriott International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.26. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

About Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.