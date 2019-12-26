Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mattel from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price target on Mattel and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mattel from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DZ Bank lowered Mattel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Mattel to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mattel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. Mattel has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 36,340,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,850,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,305,000 after buying an additional 9,786,835 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,087,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mattel by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,577,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,102,000 after buying an additional 1,117,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Mattel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 51,773,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,377,000 after buying an additional 932,710 shares during the last quarter.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

