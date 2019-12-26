Medical Developments International (ASX:MVP) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.98

Shares of Medical Developments International Ltd (ASX:MVP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$7.98 ($5.66) and last traded at A$7.86 ($5.57), with a volume of 174020 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$7.46 ($5.29).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $515.67 million and a PE ratio of 491.25.

About Medical Developments International (ASX:MVP)

Medical Developments International Limited manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical drugs, and medical and veterinary equipment in Australia and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, and Veterinary Products. It offers asthma and COPD pressurized metered dose inhalers, as well as masks and peak flow meters for asthma management; Penthrox, a prescription only medicine for acute pain; medical devices; and various veterinary anesthetic machines to veterinarians.

