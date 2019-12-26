Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its target price increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.95.

NYSE:MPW opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.57% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 101,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $2,016,847.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,058,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,723,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Holzgrefe Richard bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.09 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,568,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,070,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,026,000 after purchasing an additional 702,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,621,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,387 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,407,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,948,000 after buying an additional 676,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10,348.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,042,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,742,000 after buying an additional 6,974,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

