MedicCoin (MEDIC) Trading Up 242.9% Over Last Week

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $64,732.00 and $2,631.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded 242.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024476 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin.

MedicCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

