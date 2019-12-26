Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:MDCL) Trading Up 3.1%

Medicine Man Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:MDCL) was up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.03, approximately 35,121 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 122,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24.

Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MDCL)

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc provides cultivation consulting services for cannabis growing technologies and methodologies. The company also provides licensing and seminar services. In addition, it engages in retail operations of cannabis products. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

