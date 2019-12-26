Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $222.08 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) will post $222.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $220.41 million to $225.30 million. Medpace reported sales of $192.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $853.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $851.49 million to $856.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $984.70 million, with estimates ranging from $967.50 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $216.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.14 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $84.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. Medpace has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $86.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day moving average of $74.33.

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $561,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,016. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Medpace by 294.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 611,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,123,000 after purchasing an additional 456,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 46.1% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,191,000 after buying an additional 92,504 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,921,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 12.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter worth $687,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

