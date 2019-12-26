Medtronic Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 43,944 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 786% compared to the typical volume of 4,960 call options.

NYSE MDT opened at $113.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.85. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $115.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus raised their price target on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.42.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $2,303,401.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,484,259.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,858 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,941 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

