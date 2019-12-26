Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s stock price rose 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.54, approximately 218,158 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,002,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLNT. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Melinta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($15.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($13.12). The business had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.29% and a negative net margin of 393.39%. Research analysts forecast that Melinta Therapeutics Inc will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 240,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Melinta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $297,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 82.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

