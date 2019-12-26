Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $254,758.00 and $69.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00042832 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00547810 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000205 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000732 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

