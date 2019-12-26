Michael de Villiers Buys 743,370 Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) Stock

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) insider Michael de Villiers acquired 743,370 shares of Ariana Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £14,867.40 ($19,557.22).

Shares of LON AAU opened at GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Thursday. Ariana Resources plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.98 ($0.04). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00.

About Ariana Resources

Ariana Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Turkey. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Red Rabbit project, including the Kiziltepe and Tavsan sectors located in western Turkey.

