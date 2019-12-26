Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, 44,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 125,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market cap of $13.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11.

Millrock Resources Company Profile (CVE:MRO)

Millrock Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company has 27 exploration projects, including 8 gold, copper, and zinc properties in Alaska; 3 gold/polymetallic projects in British Columbia; a uranium project in New Mexico; and 15 gold, silver, and copper projects in Mexico.

