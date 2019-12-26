MintCoin (MINT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One MintCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. In the last week, MintCoin has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. MintCoin has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $1.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024999 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MintCoin Coin Profile

MintCoin (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu.

MintCoin Coin Trading

MintCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

